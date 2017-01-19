Блокираха улици в близост до Белия дом заради подозрителен пакет

Полицията във Вашингтон блокира няколко улици в близост до Белия дом заради подозрителен пакет.

"Предупреждение към водачите. В ход е разследване. Улица Ейч, между 14-а и 15-а улица е блокирана", се казва в съобщение на столичната полиция в Twitter.

Traffic Advisory/Police Investigation/Street Closure on H St between 14th to 15th St NW/