Четвъртък, 19 януари 2017 / 23:59
Блокираха улици в близост до Белия дом заради подозрителен пакет
19 януари 2017 22:04 | Редактор: Вяра Панчева
Полицията във Вашингтон блокира няколко улици в близост до Белия дом заради подозрителен пакет.
"Предупреждение към водачите. В ход е разследване. Улица Ейч, между 14-а и 15-а улица е блокирана", се казва в съобщение на столичната полиция в Twitter.
Traffic Advisory/Police Investigation/Street Closure on H St between 14th to 15th St NW/— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 19, 2017
Източник: БГНЕС
у - 19.01.2017 г. 22:26:26
нищо подобно просто Тръмп има мероприятие в момента. и слагайте по адекватни снимки 3 следобед е
HG - 19.01.2017 г. 22:26:00
youtu.be/HLF-AvKgZ4M
