Alarming footage of Russian tanks & military vehicles reportedly advancing tonight to 5 km away from #Ukraine border (town of Shebekino). Explosions reported in Donetsk. Biden convening national security meeting tomorrow [on a Sunday!]: pic.twitter.com/13hvjO93FK

Acc to RUS propaganda outlets those vehicles with triangles painted on them rolled in the night around Donetsk. https://t.co/3StpxLMgX6 pic.twitter.com/Y7cxTF3xJH