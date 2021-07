Gunman opens fire outside restaurant in Washington DC, about a mile (1.5km) from the White House https://t.co/nNh6AgJqaG

Washington, D.C. police released footage of suspects fleeing the scene of a shooting at a restaurant that injured at least two people Thursday night. The shooting was believed to be a targeted incident, according to authorities. https://t.co/6lNWOYlWTp pic.twitter.com/df5PsewXR4